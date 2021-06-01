Elizabeth Hurley has left fans speechless as she ventured out for a small hike while enjoying the English sunshine.

The 55-year-old model took to the hills surrounding her home with a hiking stick and she even managed to make a pair of wellington boots look stylish.

The star beamed as she sat in the grass wearing a white top and some green jeans. She also had a green coat bundled up next to her just in case the weather took a sudden turn.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley showcases dance moves in fun new video

"Happy June 1st from Herefordshire," she wrote, alongside the hashtag "country living".

And like so often, her post left many fans speechless, with the vast majority only able to comment with emojis, mainly consisting of heart and flame ones.

One fan who did find words wrote: "You look amazing as usual Miss Hurley, have a great day, stay safe."

The star has spent much of lockdown in her Hampshire home with her son Damian, and the 19-year-old recently made a surprising confession about his famous mum.

Speaking to VOGUE, the teenager revealed that when they're off camera they look quite different despite their frequent picture-perfect looks on Instagram.

Elizabeth always looks so glam!

"Both my mother and I are incredibly scruffy by nature. The second we're not being photographed, we revert to slobbery with alarming ease," he told the publication.

Damian was also left recently feeling incredibly proud, when his former on-screen sister, Alexandra Park, released her first book. "Heart is bursting with pride," he wrote.

"My beautiful on screen big sister @AlexandraPark1 has just released her new book and you must must must order your copy NOW!

"This photo is from the first day we ever met in 2013, shooting our pilot of The Royals - I thought (and still think) that Alex was one of the most confident and beautiful people I'd ever met - little did I know that just a few weeks earlier, she had been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

"At the time, I was too young to understand the enormity of this but now, having read Alex's beautiful book, I have a crazy new level of awe and respect for how this beautiful human acclimatised to both her illness and intense career without complaint and with such charm and professionalism."

Elizabeth is mum to son Damian, 19

Damian then urged: "So go jump onto Amazon and search for 'Sugar High' by Alexandra Park if you feel like being truly inspired by a brave and courageous human who I'm honoured to call my family. Forever proud and forever in awe @AlexandraPark1."

Alexandra – who starred as Princess Eleanor in The Royals - was among the first to comment on the sweet post, admitting it had made her cry.

The 31-year-old added: "Thank you SO much my darling little brother, knowing you and watching you grow into the incredible young man you are today has been an honor, just love you so much!! look at us in this photo!!!"

