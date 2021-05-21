Elizabeth Hurley expresses her gratitude as she shares emotional health update The British model has received her second COVID-19 jab

Elizabeth Hurley has just received her second COVID vaccination, and she made sure she thanked the NHS for all their efforts during the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the 55-year-old released an emotional tribute showing her gratitude that both she and her elderly family members have all been vaccinated twice.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley commands attention in slinky number with must-see photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley showcases dance moves in fun video

"Thank you to the NHS for my second Astra Zeneca Covid vaccine," she wrote. "I am very grateful. Thank you to all the courageous NHS workers who have sacrificed so much to keep us safe. All my family in my age group and older are now double vaccinated.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley shares showstopping throwback with son Damian for this special reason

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in cut-out mini dress to mark special celebration

"All my younger family members will be registering as soon as their age groups open up. I am so looking forward to downloading proof of my vaccines from the NHS app #staysafe #frontlinepin."

Her son Damian was quick to reply by adding a strong of heart emojis. One follower remarked: "Thanks to NHS for keeping this wonderful lady alive." Another said: "Thanks for the info Liz. I wasn't aware that you can download the certificates."

The actress shared this snap after having her second COVID jab

Elizabeth and her son Damian, 19, have spent the majority of the coronavirus pandemic at the actress' estate. However, they have been bubbled up with some family members and friends, too.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's Damian son surprises fans with post about his 'big sister'

READ: Elizabeth Hurley's bikini body: Model's diet and fitness secrets revealed

The British model compared her family to The Waltons last year, when she exclusively spoke to HELLO! about life in self-isolation after being locked down at her country home in Herefordshire with eight people.

"We feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons," she told HELLO! at the time in an exclusive interview. "There are nine of us. I have my whole family here, including my mother, an aunt and a friend who has severe respiratory problems.

"I am completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe, and I haven't let anyone leave the house apart from me. I just nip out to local food stores and wear a mask and gloves. I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.