Elizabeth Hurley sends fans into overdrive with stunning bikini post

Elizabeth Hurley put on a scene-stealing display as she relaxed in her hot tub on Saturday evening. Wearing a plunging red bikini, the 55-year-old looked flawless whilst soaking up the sun rays during her moment of rest and relaxation.

"Just catching a few rays," she wrote alongside her Instagram clip. The actress, who was clearly working up the camera, paraded her gorgeous physique in a sizzling string bikini, which featured a gold chain clasp.

READ: Elizabeth Hurley expresses her gratitude as she shares emotional health update

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley showcases dance moves in fun video

Her fans were quick to comment - with many adding the heart-eyes and flame emojis. "Good God that woman is so beautiful, absolutely gorgeous with the most amazing body ever," remarked one, while another said: "Perfection."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley commands attention in slinky number with must-see photo

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley shares showstopping throwback with son Damian for this special reason

Elizabeth - who has her own swimwear collection - is no stranger to courting the limelight, regularly sharing fabulous bikini photos on social media.

Her latest post comes shortly after she was asked about her sizzling photoshoots during a chat with Extra for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Virtual Hot Pink Evening.

"Well the thing is, I have my own swimwear line," the mum-of-one explained. "I wouldn't ordinarily be prancing around in quite so much beachwear, so there is a reason behind prancing around in so many swimsuits."

The actress shared this stunning hot tub video on Saturday

She added: "It's been very difficult because we haven't been allowed to go on vacation for 14 months, same as everybody else. And I have a beachwear company and haven't been on the beach. So it has been challenging.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley's Damian son surprises fans with post about his 'big sister'

READ: Elizabeth Hurley's bikini body: Model's diet and fitness secrets revealed

"Hence, we have been using what we can. We've been improvising. So, yes, we've been on hay bales, we've been in the snow, we've been in the shower."

On dealing with negative comments, Elizabeth remarked: "I think people are mean to women and I don't think it's how people should be. So I can't say I am a fan of those sorts of comments, really."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.