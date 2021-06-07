Amanda Holden's surprising house guest revealed

Amanda Holden welcomed a very special visitor to her home on Sunday. The Heart FM presenter took to Instagram to share a snapshot taken inside her home as she tuned in to watch the Formula One.

And she was joined by none other than top British racing driver, David Coulthard!

The two friends posed for a snapshot together, with a wall-mounted TV showing the race on in the background.

Amanda, 50, joked in the caption: "Getting live commentary in my kitchen over this #Grandprix nightmare for @redbullracing looks like @pirelli isn't having a 'GoodYear' ( that's a joke for anyone that understands about tires!)"

Amanda shared a selfie showing her with David Coulthard

Fans were quick to respond with one retorting: "Hope he doesn't TYRE out his voice then!" "Lucky lady!" a second remarked, while a third enquired, "My husband wants to know how you get DC to come to your house and watch F1?! Xx."

David is no stranger to the Holden household. He is best friends with Amanda's husband Chris Hughes and back in 2008, when Amanda and Chris tied the knot, David acted as best man.

The star enjoyed a date with husband Chris on Saturday night

On Saturday night, Amanda and Chris took some time out to enjoy a date night together. The mother-of-two shared a selfie showing the pair all dressed up, with Amanda opting for a striking black wrap jumpsuit from Me+Em, some large gold hoops, dramatic black lashes and a sultry nude lip.

"You two gorgeous people need your own hair advert" joked celebrity facialist Nilam Holmes.

Amanda with her two daughters, Hollie and Lexi

Amanda and Chris met in LA in 2003 and started dating a year later. They tied the knot in December 2008 and are parents to two daughters, Lexi, 15, and nine-year-old Hollie.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2019 about her marriage, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives.

Amanda and Chris have been married since December 2008

"He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

She added: "He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."

