Nicole Kidman marks special occasion inside her very modern bedroom – and it's huge! The Undoing star lives with husband Keith Urban and children Sunday and Faith

Nicole Kidman has given a glimpse inside her stylish bedroom in Australia – and it's huge!

The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself sitting cross-legged on the floor while watching the Oscars on TV.

The Hollywood star was pictured in her bedroom in Australia, which is decorated in neutral tones and offers a vast amount of space.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman in her new TV show Nine Perfect Strangers

A double bed was seen in the background of the photo, as well as a large window looking out at the picturesque outside view.

In the caption, Nicole wrote: "Sitting cross-legged on the floor watching the Oscars. Been doing this since I was a little girl."

The mother-of-four is no stranger to the Oscars herself, and has even won the Best Actress award in the past.

Nicole Kidman watched The Oscars in her stylish bedroom

Back in 2003, Nicole took home the prestigious award for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

It's been an exciting time for the star, who over the weekend also released the first trailer for her upcoming TV adaptation of Nine Perfect Strangers.

The much-anticipated show was filmed in Australia last summer and looks set to be a hit.

Nicole and husband Keith Urban have been in Australia since the summer

Nicole stars in the TV series alongside other big names such as Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans and Regina Hall.

The show is based on Liane Moriaty's book under the same name – the writer behind Big Little Lies and The Husband's Secret.

The book and TV series focuses on Tranquillum House – an expensive and exclusive wellness retreat that promises a 10-day "mind and body total transformation" and is run by the mysterious Masha.

The celebrity couple have a gorgeous farmhouse in New South Wales

Nicole plays Masha, the leader of Tranquillam House who aims to provide visitors a complete detox from their everyday, hectic lives.

In the sneak peek video, Masha can be heard saying: "You wanna get well? You wanna heal? Surrender yourself to me. We are on the precipice of something great," in what looks like a haunting character betrayal.

