Khloe Kardashian causes a stir with public message to Kanye West amid Kim divorce The star's words were particularly heartfelt

Khloe Kardashian had fans falling over themselves when she sent a message to her sister Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Tuesday with an unexpected heartfelt tribute to the rapper on his birthday.

READ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship in their own words

Alongside a beach snapshot of herself with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Kim and Kanye she wrote: "Happy birthday to my brother for life!!! Have the best birthday Ye! Sending you love and endless blessings!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's bi-polar

Her fans went crazy and wrote: "Brother for life? Didn't he break up with your sister. WHATS GOING ON KARDASHIANS," while another added: "I thought all of them broke up?"

Many of Khloe's social media followers were also stumped as to why Kanye was wearing a t-shirt despite the fact they were all submerged in the tropical ocean.

MORE: Kim Kardashian shows support for husband Kanye West in new photo

MORE: Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West with unseen photos

Kim reportedly filed papers to dissolve her marriage to Kanye after almost seven years of marriage in February.

Fans were baffled by Khloe's Instagram post

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed the documents according to TMZ, through her lawyer Laura Wasser but the date of separation was not listed.

It was also reported that Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of their four children, North West, seven, Saint West, five, Chicago West, two, and Psalm West, two.

MORE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eye-watering wedding cost revealed

Kim and Kanye share four children

The famous couple's former neighbour, Kathy Griffiths, seemingly confirmed the news of the breakup in January, tweeting: "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.

"He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.