Dr. Jennifer Ashton wows with workout in figure-hugging white dress The GMA star just turned 52

Good Morning America’s Dr. Jennifer Ashton doesn’t let something as simple as fashion get in the way of a good workout!

The ever-stylish resident doctor proved she doesn't need a gym - or activewear - to fit in a fitness session when she shared a video of herself on Instagram exercising backstage of her show.

In the unexpected video, Jennifer, 52, wore a stunning white dress which showed off her fantastic physique, but she'd kicked off her heels and had a resistance band around her ankles instead.

WATCH: GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton stuns in tight white dress for mini-workout

"You know when people say they have to find any time at work to workout…," she said as she waddled around chatting with the man behind the camera who couldn't stop laughing.

Jennifer looked phenomenal as she admitted her athlete daughter got her hooked on the bands which she now carries everywhere.

"Getting very creative on this Feel-Good Friday with some resistance band work while waiting to go on set @abcgma3," she wrote.

Jennifer works hard to stay in shape

"NOTHING targets the posterior chain muscles like these bands... i always keep one in my bag so i can work these muscles and amuse myself at the same time."

Jennifer knows how to make a style statement and just days before, she had fans falling over themselves to get her sustainable look when she wore a fabulous skirt from Sika'a.

Jennifer's fans loved her sustainable flowery skirt

She posted a photo of herself wearing it on social media and raved about the skirt in her caption: "That 'just back from a great long weekend trip' feeling....and happy to be at work @abcgma3 and so excited to wear this new skirt from @sikaapixs which is an African Fashion line of sustainable, ethical and responsible ethos designed for the modern woman.

"The fabrics come directly from Africa and the designs are fierce."

And it wasn't only Jennifer who was a fan of the garment, as her GMA co-host Lara Spencer fell in love with the skirt.

"You look veeeerrrryyyyy happy," the presenter commented.

Fans also loved the beautiful item, with one saying: "Darling, you look marvellous!!!!" and a second posted: "Love the skirt."

