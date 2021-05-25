Kate Hudson's son and daughter enjoy the sweetest dance party The star's oldest and youngest child were adorable

Kate Hudson's three children might not be close in age but their bond is still strong - and their latest video proves it.

The actress is a proud mum to Ryder, 17, Bingham, nine, and Rani, two, and it was her oldest offspring's Instagram Story which will melt your heart.

The teenager shared a video dancing with the little girl in his bedroom at their LA home and their music choice was epic.

WATCH: Kate Hudson's children are so sweet in video dancing together

The brother-sister duo rocked out to Morrissey and showed off their eclectic taste in tunes as they pulled off some cool moves together.

Both Ryder and Rani have a passion for music with her son being a talented guitar player and her daughter loves to sing!

Speaking to Today's Hoda Kotb and Al Roker recently, the Music star revealed that Rani serenaded her for her 42nd birthday.

Kate recently celebrated Mother's Day with her family

"Oh, yeah, she loves to sing. She just sings and sings, it's like amazing," she told the hosts. "But she sings happy birthday pretty much every day."

While none of her kids have dipped their toe in the acting pool yet, nobody would be surprised if they decided to follow in their mum's footsteps.

Given that their grandmother, Goldie Hawn, and granddad, Kurt Russell, plus their uncles, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Hudson, are all successful actors, it's probably in their blood.

Kate recently shared some exciting career news of her own.

Kate and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa raise their family together

She announced that she is joining the cast of the movie, Knives Out 2, and the fan response was epic. "OMG, OMG, OMG. I’m so excited," wrote one fan, while another said: "Woooooohooooo."

Fellow actress, Octavia Spencer, congratulated her and many more said the cast just keeps getting better and better.

Kate will be joined by the likes of Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom and Edward Norton in the second installment of the hit film.

