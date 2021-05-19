Goldie Hawn shares new heartbreak with her fans The actress posted on Instagram

Goldie Hawn has shared a moving tribute to her former co-star Charles Grodin, who has sadly passed away at the age of 86.

The Hollywood stars appeared together in the 1980 comedy movie Seems Like Old Times, alongside Chevy Chase, and Goldie shared a screenshot from the film as she mourned her friend's death.

"Rest peacefully dear Charles," the 75-year-old wrote. "The funniest, smartest and best movie husband anyone would ever wish for. Bless your soul [love heart]."

Her fans and famous friends were quick to reach out. "No, dang it. I'm so sorry," wrote Sharon Stone. "Very sad. Seems Like Old Times is one of my favourite movies," another follower told Goldie, while a third shared: "When I think of Charles Grodin I think of this movie. Such a classic."

Goldie has shared a touching tribute to her former co-star Charles Grodin

A fourth wrote: "I've watched this movie a million times since I was a kid. One of my all time favorites! So sad to hear of his passing. You two were awesome together on screen." A fifth added: "Ahhh he was so great in pretty much everything…"

The sad news comes after Goldie admitted she suffered with depression at the start of her long Hollywood career. At 21, she landed her first big role in the TV show Good Morning World – but she struggled with her newfound fame.

The Hollywood star suffered with depression at the start of her career

"When I was young, I became depressed. I was 21 and I [was] rising to success," she said. "I know it sounds terrible, but it's a very, very difficult thing. I didn't necessarily want that," she shared on Good Morning Britain.

"I was very depressed and I had a lot of these issues where I couldn't even go outside in public," Goldie continued. "I didn't want to be a big deal. I wanted to go home. I wanted to [get married], I wanted to be a dancing school teacher. I did have a plan [and] I didn't have delusions of grandeur on any level; I was extremely realistic."

