Kate Hudson has fans jumping for joy over exciting news The mum-of-three couldn't wait to announce it

Kate Hudson sparked a huge reaction from fans on Thursday when she shared some exciting news.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star took to Instagram to reveal something which had her social media followers going giddy.

MORE: Kate Hudson divides fans with boyfriend's transformation

Kate announced that she is joining the cast of the movie, Knives Out 2, and the response was epic. "OMG, OMG, OMG. I’m so excited," wrote one fan, while another said: "Woooooohooooo."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson's daughter sings Happy Birthday

Fellow actress, Octavia Spencer, congratulated her and many more said the cast just keeps getting better and better.

Kate will be joined by the likes of Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom and Edward Norton in the second installment of the hit film.

MORE: Goldie Hawn shares new heartbreak with her fans

The first featured a whole host of stars from Daniel Craig and Chris Evans, to Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Kate will star in Knives Out 2

It was a surprise to see Kate using social media to promote her career as she normally uses the platform for fun photos of her family, including her three children.

Recently, it was her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, who was the object of her Instagram.

MORE: Kate Hudson matches Goldie Hawn in striped bikini during family vacation

READ: Oliver Hudson reveals why Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson are 'mad' at him

Kate divided fans after she gave the father of her youngest child, a major makeover. In the photo, she wielded some scissors over Danny's long ponytail. "It was time!" she wrote in the caption.

Kate recently cut off her boyfriend's hair

Her photo received a mixed reaction from fans and famous friends. "Noooooooooo!" wrote Gywneth Paltrow, while Chelsea Handler asked, "Seriously?" "Omg," added Liv Tyler while Jennifer Meyer begged, "Omggggg let's see!!!"

Kate followed up her post with a slow-mo video to unveil Danny's new look. The clip shows the musician emerging from the pool and shaking his new short hairstyle. "… and nothing was ever the same again," she wrote in the caption.

The couple share daughter, Rani, and Danny also helps Kate raise her other two children, Bingham, nine, and Ryder, 17.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.