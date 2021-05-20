Dr. Oz's wife Lisa designed their family mansion – and it's incredible The Dr. Oz Show star lives in New Jersey

Dr. Mehmet Oz's home with his wife Lisa may look palatial now, but when the couple bought it over 20 years ago, it wasn't even safe to visit.

Speaking to People, the TV star revealed that Lisa designed the entire home from scratch after they fell in love with the location on top of The Palisades in New Jersey, with views of the Manhattan skyline and the Hudson River.

"We realized we needed a place where we could build what we wanted," said Dr. Oz, who is father to four children: Daphne, Arabella, Zoe and Oliver.

Speaking of the original house, he added: "You literally couldn’t even walk on the property. But I got an aerial photo of the land, and I just knew it was what we needed. We bought it that day."

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom family home boasts a playroom in the basement with pool and foosball tables, as well as a basketball half-court, a movie theatre, wine cellar and gym. Take a look inside...

Dr. Oz's kitchen

The Dr. Oz Show star posed with a cookbook in his kitchen, which has white cabinets with glass panels displaying his neatly stacked plates and bowls.

A wooden butcher's block sits in the middle and brick-effect walls add a rustic feel.

Dr. Oz's garden

The property's Mediterranean-inspired architecture can be seen in this photo, which shows large arched doors running along the edge of the white property. They lead out onto a seating area where Dr. Oz sat on cushioned outdoor chairs with his son and grandson around a grey and white patterned table.

Dr. Oz's living room

As the star played a game of Operation at his wooden dining table, he shared a look at the open-plan living area in the background. A wall-mounted television sat above the fireplace, next to an in-built bookshelf filled with stacks of books. A large brown leather sofa was facing towards the TV, with a wooden table positioned behind it displaying elephant ornaments and indoor plants.

Dr. Oz's office

Dr. Oz's workspace appears to follow a darker colour scheme with large wooden bookshelves and a matching desk.

Tall ceilings, large windows, gold-framed photos and a chandelier add a luxurious feel to the space.

