Kate Hudson walked a virtual catwalk on Friday when she shared photos of herself modelling some of her favorite Fabletic outfits, including a stunning one-shouldered swimsuit.

The Almost Famous actress, 41, and activewear creator delighted her fans with the Instagram catalogue which showcased several sporty looks - and the black and white shot of Kate stood out.

In the photo, Kate had her back to the camera and the back of the black one-piece was clearly visible.

The high-cut outfit showed off her toned body, which she works hard to maintain.

When it comes to her workouts she changes things up with a mixture of strength and cardio, but her favourite and fasted way to get in shape is through Pilates.

"I change my routine," she told Self magazine. "I change my look. I change my mind. I really switch it up. I’ll do Tracy Anderson, I'll do Body by Simone, I do everything.

Kate showcased some of her favourite Fabletics looks

"But nothing, literally nothing, makes me feel like I’m back to my body more than Pilates."

Although she makes time for at least 30-minutes of exercise a day she doesn’t believe in depriving herself and says everything in moderation.

"If I want to go out and eat at a restaurant with amazing food, I’ll do that, like, once a week where I’m not thinking about it," she told Self, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kate works up a sweat in her at-home gym

Kate’s workouts haven’t been hugely impacted by coronavirus because she has an incredible gym inside her multi-million dollar mansion in Los Angeles.

She regularly shares photos inside the bright room complete with a mirrored wall, treadmill, TV, weights wall, trampoline, and pretty much everything else you need for a full-body workout.

