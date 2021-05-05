Kate Hudson supports Goldie Hawn in touching video – and she has the sweetest response The Almost Famous star posted on Instagram

Kate Hudson threw her support behind her mother Goldie Hawn in a touching new video posted on Instagram.

The Almost Famous actress sported a cute sweater with 'Spread the Love' emblazoned across it, which Goldie designed as part of The Goldie Hawn Foundation's MindUP initiative, which teaches mental wellness to children in schools.

"I'm wearing this amazing sweatshirt and these T-shirt's that my mom has made. This is my mom's way for Mental Health Awareness month to get the message out that we need to spread the love," Kate began.

"How my mom has done that is she created her foundation 20 years ago, and the main initiative is the MindUP programme… she got some brilliant minds together and created a curriculum that doesn't distract from any other academic curriculum but is actually implemented into it.

"It's a way of learning and managing stress and pressure and children learn tools very early on that will help them for the rest of their life. Tools that I wish I had more of!"

Captioning the clip, Kate wrote: "It is #mentalhealthawarenessmonth and we want to continue to do our part to support every human's mental wellness. [100 percent] of the proceeds of this T-shirt goes to support @mindup (Swipe ups in stories for more info).

Kate shared her support for mother Goldie on Instagram

"Love you Mama G @goldiehawn The work you do with your foundation is incredible."

Touched by her daughter's support, Goldie sweetly responded: "Thank you my darling girl! I love you so much Katie," followed by three heart emojis.

Goldie posted her own video about the initiative from her stylish living room on Tuesday, saying in part: "Speaking of love, this T-shirt, well, the Goldie Hawn Foundation, which was created 20 years ago, basically what we're doing now is creating mental wellness for children and I just thought that 'Spread the love' was a really nice thing to say and a really important thing to remember."

