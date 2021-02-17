Kate Hudson dances in nude bra and jeans after forgetting workout clothes The star showed off her impressive physique

It doesn’t seem to matter what Kate Hudson wears, because she seems to pull off every look!

The Almost Famous star, 41, shared a video with her fans on Instagram on Wednesday and was sporting a rather unusual ensemble.

MORE: Kate Hudson on baby number four! Everything she has said

Kate wore a nude coloured bra and low-cut jeans as she performed an impressive dance routine for her movie, Music.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson wows with impressive dance moves - and you should see what she's wearing

She had a shaved head and looked incredibly comfortable parading around the space during a practice session.

But Kate confessed in the caption: "That day I showed up to rehearsal and forgot dance clothes. #music. This is a fun brain wake up move."

Her choice of outfit is made even more ironic since she is the founder of the activewear line, Fabletics.

MORE: Kate Hudson stuns in edgy swimsuit - and her toned physique is flawless

SEE: Kate Hudson shows off fabulous figure in jaw-dropping sunbathing snap

Kate works hard to stay in shape

In addition, she's a successful actress who has just been nominated for Best Actress at the Golden Globes for her role in the upcoming musical film.

Kate's famous family has been incredibly supportive of her career and her mum, Goldie Hawn, couldn't wait to celebrate her daughter with a message on Instagram when she heard about the nomination.

Goldie was full of praise for her actress offspring - who has given her three gorgeous grandchildren, as she wrote: "Jumping for joy for our Katie girl! Congratulations daughter on your Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress! So well deserved! ⁣I love you deeply @katehudson."

RELATED: Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson's appearance in latest photo divides fans

MORE: Kate Hudson surprises fans with adorable baby bump photo

Kate has her own range of activewear called Fabletics

Kate's brother, Oliver Hudson, had a rather more comical response to his sister's success.

He shared a video of himself on social media and appeared to be sat on the toilet crying.

"Didn’t get nominated for a Golden Globe today," he wrote. "Congrats @katehudson and @merediththeweasel .. I guess... You 'earned it' You both were so 'deserving'. Thanks for nothing @goldenglobes."

His fans loved it and commented: "This performance deserves a Golden Globe!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.