Rachel Hunter sparked a huge reaction from her fans after sharing a gorgeous photo of herself looking ethereal in a dreamy white dress.

The model looked unreal as she posed on a beach for a photoshoot in Los Angeles before she moved to New Zealand at the beginning of the year.

MORE: Rachel Hunter shares devastating news in emotional post as fans show support

Rachel rocked wet-look hair with a long, flowing dress adorned with multiple necklaces in the throwback snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Hunter's model daughter Renee Stewart invites fans behind-the-scenes of her shoot

Captioning the image, Rachel said: "One Step at a Time ... Keepin it simple. This photo was taken in Los Angeles, just before it went into a surge of cases. (Yes there was protocol in place during the shoot).

"Moving in this time we are in, this really is a mantra to keep reminding me to stay in NOW. Yes sometimes we have plans, but no, they get shot down fast at this point, there is no plan."

She added: "Talking to my kids in the UK, I always say before hanging up 'I can’t wait to see you both', my son replies 'soon Mum'. Yes soon.

"Sending you all love out there! Zoom, call FaceTime whatever, but connect. @discostew94 @renee_stewartt."

MORE: Rachel Hunter gets fans talking with jaw-dropping beach photo alongside powerful message

Rachel looked gorgeous on her dreamy beach photoshoot

READ: Rachel Hunter and daughter Renee twin in incredible photo

Many of Rachel's fans commented with heart-eyes and red heart emojis, while others agreed that staying connected during the pandemic is so "important".

The star's daughter Renee, 28, and her 26-year-old son Liam live in London, close to their famous father, Rod Stewart.

The mother-of-two has been working in New Zealand - where she grew up - since the beginning of the year.

Rachel shares two kids with ex-husband Rod Stewart

The 51-year-old lives in Los Angeles and admitted in a recent interview with Stuff that she felt overwhelmed after arriving in New Zealand, which hasn't suffered from the pandemic as badly as other parts of the world.

"It's been a process to be able to come to an environment where there's no masks and there's not a lot of social distancing," she said.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.