Heidi Klum and her ex-husband Seal have been co-parenting their four children for nearly a decade following their split in 2012. But the passing of time hasn't made the experience any less challenging.

The British singer, 58, shares Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and 11-year-old Lou with Heidi. They were married in May 2005 but called time on their marriage after seven years.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Seal – real name Henry Samuel - was asked about their co-parenting arrangements and admitted. "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it is really easy and that's not a real challenge at all."

He continued: "But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

Heidi and Seal were married from 2005 until 2014

Asked if he and Heidi are a team, the London-born musician candidly replied: "No. I never had that teamwork [with Heidi]. We never had teamwork."

Last year, Heidi had to request an emergency hearing to allow her to take her four children to Germany with her to film Next Top Model. In the filing, she stated that Seal did not want the kids to travel over concerns about COVID-19.

The German supermodel pictured with all four of her children

Noting that she was contractually obliged to film season 16 of the show, Heidi, 47, said that she usually brings her family with her when she travels for work but that her ex-husband "has not yet approved of this trip".

She further stated she would change the former couple's custody schedule in order to allow the children to come with her.

Heidi has been married to Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz since 2019

"There will be a three-week break for the Christmas holidays ... Though the children were originally slated to spend this Christmas break with me (as Henry spent Christmas 2019 with them), I am willing to agree that Henry spend the Christmas break with them again this year so that the children can be with their father during this time, if Henry would like this," she wrote.

"Also, as Henry [Seal] has a British passport, he would be able to visit the children while they are in Germany if he wishes to do so," she added.

The star with her eldest daughter, Leni

Daughter Leni, who was adopted by Seal in 2009, also submitted a statement to the court, which read: "This is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up. I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us. My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months and my siblings and I want to go with her.

"So far, my dad is not allowing us to go, though we have tried to tell him our reasons why we want to," Leni continued, adding that traveling to Germany would be an "amazing opportunity" for all four of them, and would enable them to see their grandparents.

