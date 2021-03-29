Dermot O'Leary talks hesitations about X Factor return The presenter weighed in on the ITV talent show being revamped

Dermot O'Leary has weighed in on the debate about ITV talent show X Factor returning next year with a new format.

The presenter, who has been the face of the show since 2007, explained how although the show wouldn't be back this year, he was unsure whether it should return at all.

In an interview with Radio Times, the host and DJ said: "I'd be very surprised, well, I pretty much know it's not going to come back this year. What shape it comes back in, I don't know.

"I'm in two minds, because half of me thinks there's a reason why we rested it, because we were doing the same thing." He added: "But then again, there is a real sense of simplicity to that show I love, which is great singers and great characters. It's a celebration of British eccentricity! Let's just get them out there and see where we end up."

Dermot also opened up about the success stories from the show over the years, such as One Direction, and admitted that if the show was to come back, it would need to do more of the same to help up and coming singers and group acts.

Dermot O'Leary weighed in on X Factor's possible return

"People towards the end were coming on and going, 'Oh I've written half my album and I just need a leg up.' And I think, if we do come back, that’s the area we need to inhabit – just actually giving people a leg up into the music industry."

Meanwhile, Dermot will be back on our screens soon enough as the presenter will be hosting this year's BAFTA Awards – replacing Graham Norton in the process – alongside fellow radio DJ Edith Bowman.

The pair, who have presented the award ceremony's red carpet coverage for a number of years, will front the main show from the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 11 April 2021. It will be the first time since 2001 that the prestigious award ceremony has had two hosts.

