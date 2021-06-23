Gino D'Acampo delights fans with family photo featuring all his children The celebrity chef is a proud dad of three

Gino D'Acampo had some exciting news to share with fans this week. The celebrity chef took to Twitter to unveil the cover for his new cookbook, Gino's Italian Family Adventure – and it certainly was a family affair!

The cover of the book features not only Gino's parents, Ciro and Alba, but also his wife Jessica and their three children, Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and eight-year-old Mia.

Gino, 44, wrote: "Here it is! The cover of my new cookbook Gino's Italian Family Adventure! This is by far the most exciting cookbook I have written, because it's about my family. It's about what we do and what we eat! Coming this October and available to pre-order now."

The sweet snapshot shows the D'Acampos posing together on the beach with Gino appearing to read an extract to his father, who is sat next to him on a camping chair. Fans loved the sweet set-up with one commenting, "Lovely pic!"

Doting dad Gino is incredibly proud of his family – but has previously admitted he is the stricter parent. In a former interview with Woman magazine, he shared: "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend,'" he shared.

The chef added: "My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

Gino and wife Jessica met when he was just 19 and working in Sylvester Stallone's Mambo King restaurant in Marbella. They were married in 2002 when Gino was 24, tying the knot following his two-year stint in prison after he was convicted of burgling singer Neil Young’s London home.

He has said that getting married marked a new start in his life, telling The Independent: "I was a boy, so I decided to get married and then I will be a man. When I decide something, I have to do something to make it happen."

