Gloria Estefan shares sweet family celebration with rare photos The star has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy

Life is rosy for Gloria Estefan who just marked a very special occasion with some rare family photos.

The Cuban-American singer celebrated her grandson’s birthday with a sweet tribute which she posted on Instagram, alongside a selection of photos.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shares photo of lookalike dad

The images of the little boy ranged from him as a newborn all the way up to him today. "Here’s to the last of the single-digits…HAPPY 9th BIRTHDAY to the most special boy in my (and the) world, @sasha_argento_estefan. I love you to the universe and beyond!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daugher lookalikes

Her fans adored her heartfelt message and wrote: "Happy birthday to sweet Sasha!!! He’s just the cutest!!" and another added: "So much love." Many sent smiley face emojis and hearts too.

Gloria recently celebrated some more exciting news, but this time it had to do with her career.

MORE: Inside Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith's $32.2million mansion

The star has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk: The Estefans. She's up for the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host award.

Gloria wished her grandson a very happy 9th birthday

In the same thread as Jada Pinkett-Smith's original version of the show, Gloria is joined by her daughter, Emily Estefan and niece, Lili Estefan for some brutally honest conversations.

In episode two of the show, Emily revealed her mother's reaction to her coming out as gay.

"I came out to my parents in 2017," she told EW. "But as you'll see on the show, I think they knew way before that."

Gloria also has a daugher Emily

Emily is known as Gloria's "miracle baby," as she was conceived after Gloria's near fatal bus crash in 1990. She was told by the doctor that she would not be able to have any more children.

Gloria and her husband, Emilio Estefan, have another son, Nayib, who is 15 years older than Emily.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.