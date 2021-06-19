Ayda Field melts hearts with rare photo of son Charlie This is so sweet!

Ayda Field and her family have been enjoying a sunny Saturday at home, and to mark the occasion she shared an incredibly rare picture of her eldest son, Charlie, six.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's jaw-dropping homes in LA, London and Malibu revealed

Ayda and husband Robbie Williams, who tied the knot in 2010, are proud parents to three other children, Theodora, eight, Coco, two, and Beau, one.

In the adorable snap, the youngster was playing with some magnetic blocks, and he looked to be having a great time.

To make sure that his face was covered, the young boy was wearing a captain's hat as he stood at the table.

"@robbiewilliams Captain Charlie #weekendvibes #family #boysandtheirtoys AWxx," the loving mum wrote.

Fans fell in love with the sweet picture, as one enthused: "I can't get over how grown up they're all getting!!"

A second said: "Love how creative your kids are, have a great weekend," and a third added: "Aw how lovely Captain Charlie."

The young boy looked to be having a great time

In a lengthier comment, another impressed fan wrote: "Awww, cute captain …my little guy (he is now 30), wore a similar one for over 2 years…it brings back precious memories.

Robbie Williams' impressive workout video with daughter Coco has fans in disbelief

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' daughter doesn't want to go to bed in sweet new video

"Thank you for sharing this…have a wonderful weekend/father's day with your biggest boy and family!"

Ayda frequently fills her Instagram feed with cute snaps and clips of her brood, although she always makes sure to obscure their faces.

Earlier this month, fans' hearts melted when the former X Factor judge shared a sweet reaction her daughter Coco had when she was serenaded.

The little girl could be seen from the back, wearing a white long-sleeved top and with her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail.

The parents always hide their children's faces

Coco ate cereal as she danced in her chair to the guitar music that her grandma's boyfriend was playing as he stood in the background.

Ayda captioned the sweet behind-the-scenes moment: "Coco getting serenaded by mum’s boyfriend, Ian, at breakfast #cocopow #musiclover #breakfastwiththewilliamses AWxx."

Her followers were quick to share their appreciation for the clip, with one writing: "She’s very musical like her daddy!! Beautiful to see!!"

Others commented: "This is just lovely," "TINY DANCER," and: "Adorable!!!!"

