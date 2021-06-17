Savannah Guthrie gets co-stars talking with latest family photo The Today star is a doting mother to children Vale and Charles

Savannah Guthrie was feeling incredibly proud of her firstborn on Thursday – and with good reason!

The Today star took to Instagram to share adorable behind-the-scenes photos from the NBC show, featuring her six-year-old daughter Vale giving her assistance to the production team.

In one cute snapshot, the mother-of-two was captured sitting in front of the camera ready to go on air, with Vale by her side.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker reveals why Savannah Guthrie was absent from his daughter's wedding

Other images showed Vale assisting backstage. In the caption, the TV star wrote: "Little home studio helper this morning … great resume builder for when she asks @tmazzarelli for a production assistant position in a few years."

Savannah's co-stars were quick to comment on the image, with Al Roker being one of the first to react, while Kristen Welker,

NBC's White House Correspondent and co-anchor of the weekend Today show, added: "Those beautiful curls!! Way to go, Vale!"

This isn't the first time that Vale has paid a visit to her mom's work of late.

Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale enjoyed some early work experience on Today

At the beginning of the month, Savannah marked ten years on Today, where she was surprised live on air by her husband Michael Feldman and her two children, Vale and Charles, four.

"We actually have a little bit of cake so we're going to have some special people bring it out," shared Hoda Kotb during the special show, as Savannah's kids and husband appeared.

Savannah with her firstborn Vale

Savannah was overwhelmed and couldn't stop giving her children big hugs, as Michael greeted her Today co-stars. "Now my whole family is here," exclaimed Savannah as she cuddled the children close to her.

Savannah has been incredibly open about her parenting journey in the past, and revealed that her youngest child was their "medical miracle" after she went through several rounds of IVF to welcome him.

"Because we are older," she explained to Health magazine.

"It was important to me for her [Vale] to have a sibling, somebody to do life with.

The Today star with Vale and Charles

"My husband and I, we decided, 'OK, let’s give it a shot,' you know? But it ended up taking more than one attempt. It took a few," she said.

"But we were lucky. I always say, Charley was, like, the last egg out. He really was. And we’re so blessed."

