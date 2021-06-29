Dianne Buswell looks ethereal in beach snap – fans react The star has been reuniting with family in Australia

Dianne Buswell has been enjoying an emotional reunion with her family back in Australia, and on Tuesday they decided to enjoy themselves on the beach.

The Strictly Come Dancing star looked ethereal as she posed on the sandy shores in a beautiful white beach dress that just screamed summer – even though it is technically winter over in Australia.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell looks so glam as she prepares for emotional reunion

The star let the wind blow through her orange hair as she caught some rays, while relaxing barefoot.

"Getting my dose of vitamin sea," she joked in her post's caption, and she added: "Beach time," in a separate Instagram Stories post.

The dancer made sure to shield her eyes as she took the selfie, which beautifully showed off her dangly earring.

Fans went wild for the post, including some of her Strictly co-stars. Nancy Xu commented with two red heart emojis, while former champion Stacey Dooley enthused: "Hair!"

One compared the 32-year-old to a "little mermaid" and another added: "Sooo beautiful. Aus looks sooo amazing, cannot believe it's winter there, looks more like summer than here."

Dianne caught some rays during her beach day

Many others sent their heartfelt hopes that Dianne was enjoying the time reuniting with her family, who she had been unable to see in person for over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She melted fans' hearts last week when she shared a clip of the moment that she was able to see her family again, after having to quarantine for several days.

The 32-year-old then ran outside and could be seen hugging both her parents and then reuniting with her brother and his pregnant partner for a group photo.

It showed the bubbly broadcaster holding up a sign that said "Congratulations" before packing up her bags and saluting the camera as she left her hotel room for the first time since she arrived.

Dianne captioned the time-lapse clip: "This makes the 14 days soooooo worth it. I feel so blessed and so loved I could burst [purple heart emojis] I'm home @rinabuswell @mark.3802 @buzzballz1."

It's currently winter in Australia, but it looks like summer!

Her followers were just as happy for her, not least her Strictly co-stars. Show judge Motsi Mabuse was among the first to respond, writing: "Family is everything."

Fellow dancer Janette Manrara – who recently left the show in order to take over hosting duties on spin-off series It Takes Two – added a heart emoji as she commented: "Oh I’m so so happy for you!!!!!"

The dancer's partner Joe Sugg, meanwhile, posted a row of hearts in response.

Meanwhile, his sister Zoella, who is good friends with Dianne, wrote: "WELL THIS MADE ME CRYYYYY!!! Give your family a big squeeze from me & have THE BEST TIME," adding three heart emojis.

