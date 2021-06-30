Jools Oliver shares adorable photo of kids after 21st wedding anniversary celebrations The celebrity chef and designer share five children

After celebrating her 21st wedding anniversary with husband Jamie Oliver, doting mum Jools delighted fans by posting a sweet snapshot of her second eldest child, Daisy, giving her little brother River a kiss after his bath.

"Number 2 and number 5 freshly bathed [heart emoji]," Jools wrote across the image, she also added: "I love you."

MORE: 13 of Jamie and Jools Oliver's adorable family photos

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver marks 21st wedding anniversary with the most hilarious clip

Both Jamie and Jools often share intimate insights into their family lives - particularly during lockdown. The couple live in Essex with their five children - Poppy, 19, Daisy Boo, 18, Petal Blossom, 12, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

Exclusive: Jools Oliver reveals touching bond she shares with daughters

READ: Jamie Oliver makes surprising confession over how his wife Jools keeps his 'ego in check'

Last Thursday, the loving parents - who have been together since they were 17 - celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. To mark the special milestone, Jools released two never-before-seen photos from her dress fitting 21 years ago and a current-day clip of her dancing with her kids.

"What you thought you were getting… what you actually got," she wrote in the caption. "Thank you for loving me just the way I am!!!! You now have five bonkers children who secretly all take after me when it comes to a kitchen dance-off.

Jools uploaded this sweet bath time snap

"Love you so much my absolute legend husband! (thank you @neilcunninghamdotcom for my beautiful wedding dress wish we could go back 21 years and do it again) xxx."

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares rare photo of daughters Poppy and Daisy

Jamie, meanwhile, uploaded a montage of their wedding photos and said: "Today is my 21st wedding Anniversary to this wonderful lady, my best mate and the love of my life @joolsoliver happy anniversary babe here’s to the next 21 years Together !! Big love JO xxxxxxxx."

Jamie, 46, has spoken in the past about what has made his marriage go the distance. The couple had planned to renew their wedding vows on their 20th wedding anniversary last year, however, the coronavirus pandemic prevented their celebratory plans.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.