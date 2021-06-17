Jools Oliver posts rare picture of daughter Poppy to mark special event

Jools Oliver has sparked a huge fan reaction as she posted a rare picture of her eldest child, Poppy, 19, as the teen celebrated the end of her first year at university.

Jools shares four other children with her husband, Jamie Oliver, Daisy, 18, Petal, 12, Buddy, ten and River, four.

The proud mum shared the snap of her daughter sat on the stairs outside one of her university's campuses.

"So proud of you Pop your first year is done," she lovingly captioned the photo, adding a graduation cap, book and white heart emoji.

She also shared another photo of Poppy sat on the steps on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Can't believe your first year is done xxx Pops."

When a fan asked what Poppy was studying, Jools responded telling them it was an English degree.

Fans were thrilled for Poppy's achievement, with one writing: "And a tough year too. Well done to your lovely girl x."

The doting mum was incredibly proud of her daughter

A second added: "Wow, and not an easy one either. Well done Poppy and enjoy Jools bet you can’t wait to have your big girl home."

A third said: "Amazing! That’s flown by - well done Poppy," while many others commented with clapping hand emojis.

Jools frequently shares pictures of her brood on her Instagram, and delighted fans last week as shared a picture of her husband with their two sons.

The trio were all smiles as they cuddled up on the family sofa. Jools had a smile caption for the adorable photo, as she added the bow and arrow and spinning heart emojis.

When her husband shared the same image on his feed, he wrote: "My lot x."

Jools posted an adorable throwback of her daughters

Last month, Jools shared a sweet throwback picture featuring her two eldest daughters. The photo, which was taken during their childhood, saw the two girls wearing crowns and outfits made from leaves.

"When Poppy and Daisy used to play 'Jungles'. I really loved those days xxx @jamieoliver," the doting mother captioned the snap.

Fans were quick to react to the heart-warming post, with one writing: "I love it when children run wild in nature! It is so good for them."

