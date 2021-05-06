Victoria Beckham has revealed that the Spice Girls "inspired" Beyoncé to become the iconic superstar she is today.

Recalling their meeting, the fashion designer was left impressed when the former Destiny's Child singer revealed how the British pop group made her "proud" to be female.

During a chat with Dear Media's 'Breaking Beauty' podcast, Victoria - aka Posh Spice - shared: "I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am.'

"And when someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that's quite something."

Beyoncé, 39, was part of Destiny's Child alongside bandmates Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, while the Spice Girls - also consisting of Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Mel C - propelled to worldwide fame, and sold more than 90 million records.

Victoria with her Spice Girls bandmates

Despite popular demand, Victoria has ruled out a return to the Spice Girls on a number of occasions. And in a 2019 interview, she spoke about her decision not to take part in the band's reunion tour that year.

"Saying no requires courage," she told Vogue Germany. "For example, it took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.' I'd rather concentrate on my family and my company."

Mel B later confessed she was disappointed by the decision. "I expected her to come and just say hi at least," she shared during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. "Not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting."

She continued: "No [it's not a rift]. We're all adults, we all have to respectfully get on with whatever. But it is a bit disappointing, let's put it that way."

