Cheryl opens up about celebrating her first Christmas since Liam Payne split The singer has made a huge musical comeback

Following her sensational return to the music stage, Cheryl has revealed how she plans to kick back this Christmas with her little boy, one-year-old Bear. The festive season will be particularly poignant as it will be the mum-of-one's first Christmas since her split from Liam Payne. "This time he'll [Bear] be able to appreciate it a little bit more," she told former Xtra Factor host Sarah-Jane Crawford backstage at Hits Radio Live on Sunday. "People have asked me: 'Are you going to take him to see Father Christmas?' He'd probably be a bit worried - who's this guy with the long beard? Bit nervous."

Cheryl and Liam Payne split in July

"So I don't know if I'll do that," she added. "But I'll tell him that he's got him all these gifts and he can rip them open and it'll be cute." Sarah-Jane then remarked: "It'll be a lot more exciting because he's older," to which Cheryl replied: "Exactly." Cheryl and her ex-boyfriend Liam welcomed baby Bear into the world in March 2017. The former lovebirds announced their split in July this year, after two-and-a-half years together.

Over the past few weeks, Cheryl has been working hard to promote her new song, Love Made Me Do It. However, during her recent X Factor appearance, the singer was met with negative comments, which she described as "relentless abuse" in a lengthy statement posted on her Twitter account. She said: "I let a lot of things lie but the sheer level of unbalanced negativity towards me in the tabloid press these past few days has been quite frankly shocking and I need to address it. This relentless abuse should not be tolerated in any walk of life."

The star went on to list everything that she has been criticised for, from her appearance to her performance, but also made sure to thank those who had given her positive comments. She ended her post with reference to recent headlines stating that she had watched her own performance back, writing: "Ps.. I did watch my performance back and I LOVED IT!"

