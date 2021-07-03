Elizabeth Hurley 'devastated' after son Damian is cut out of £180m will Damian's father, Steve Bing, sadly died last year

Elizabeth Hurley has spoken out following the news that her son Damian has been cut out of his grandfather's trust, losing him an expected £180million in inheritance.

Just over a year on from the death of his father, Steve Bing, it has been revealed that Damian's paternal grandfather, multimillionaire Dr Peter Bing, has appealed the decision to allow Damian, 19, and his half-sister Kira Kerkorian, 23, a share of their father's fortune on the basis that they were born out of wedlock.

In a statement to The Daily Mail, Elizabeth, 56, has revealed that she has been left hurt by the decision, not least because her former partner would have wanted their son to be taken care of.

It read in full: "When Stephen took his own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of. What Stephen wanted has now been callously reversed. I know Stephen would have been devastated.

"Stephen fought very hard in his last year to have his children recognised and repeatedly told me how incredibly important this was to him."

The Royals actress continued: "He was happy beyond belief that the trial verdict ruled that Damian was to be treated like his sister's children as far as the trust was concerned," adding: "I am just relieved that Stephen will never know that Damian's relatives — Stephen's father and the family of his sister Mary — were ultimately successful in their appeal against the original trial verdict."

Elizabeth dated film producer Steve in 2001

Former tennis pro Lisa Bonder, who is the mother of Steve's only other child, added: 'As a mum, I wonder why on earth this had to happen. Why make two innocent kids into victims?'

Instead, Steve's fortune, which he himself inherited from his real estate mogul grandfather when he was just 18, will be split between the two children of his sister Mary, Anton Ellis, 19, and Lucy Ellis, 21.

On 22 June 2020, Steve was found dead in his luxury apartment building in LA's Century City neighbourhood. The film producer, who founded Sangri-La Entertainment and is perhaps best known for investing in films including The Polar Express and Beowulf, was 55 years old. He dated Elizabeth in 2001, and Damian was born soon after in 2002.

Damian, who reportedly did not have a relationship with his father growing up, took to Instagram last month to reflect on the anniversary of his dad's death, revealing that the last year has been "bloody hard".

Last year, shortly after her ex's passing, Elizabeth revealed that, although Steve had previously denied paternity, he had called Damian on his 18th birthday in April 2020, expressing hopes of building a relationship.

