Damian Hurley's new Instagram post has fans all saying the same thing Proud mum Elizabeth Hurley showed her approval

Damian Hurley has caused quite a stir with his latest post on Instagram. The 19-year-old model – Elizabeth Hurley's only child – shared a montage of close-ups, showing him with his long hair loose around his shoulders as he stares down the camera.

"New Passport Photos Yessssirrrrrr X Ready for Summer Xx," he captioned the images.

His followers were quick to react to the post, including his proud mum Elizabeth, who shared a series of flame emojis in the comments section. "You look STUNNING! why can't my passport photos look like this?!" a fan enquired, while a second told Damian, "Those genes you're made of are otherworldly gorgeous."

A third wrote: "You're like the ONLY person who can take an amazing passport/driver's license photo!" And a fourth echoed: "The most insanely stunning passport photo ever!"

Damian floored fans with his latest Instagram post

Damian and Elizabeth are incredibly close and frequently floor fans with their flawless photographs on social media. However, in a recent interview with Vogue, the teen made a surprising confession.

"Both my mother and I are incredibly scruffy by nature. The second we're not being photographed, we revert to slobbery with alarming ease," he told the publication.

Elizabeth and Damian are incredibly close

Damian is Elizabeth's only child from a brief romantic relationship with American businessman Steve Bing. He sadly took his own life in June 2020 and a short time later, Damian reached out to his fans.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I'm trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness," he shared. "This is a very strange and confusing time and I'm immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends."

Elizabeth paid a public tribute to Steve Bing following his death

Elizabeth, 55, also reacted to the news. "I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us," she wrote. "It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I'm posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it's the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter."

She concluded her message: "In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son's 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages."

