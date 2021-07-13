Harry Kane surprised with the sweetest homecoming by wife Katie after Euro heartache England lost to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final

Harry Kane has been treated to the most amazing homecoming by his wife Katie and their three children. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the England captain's childhood sweetheart shared a touching picture from their home.

The photo saw a room filled top to bottom with red and white balloons that were tied with coordinating ribbons. One of the bigger balloons had the words, "Welcome home Daddy, we love you," emblazoned across it.

MORE: Heart-warming moment 11-year-old Harry Kane meets England hero David Beckham

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William consoles heartbroken Prince George at Euro final

The tribute will no doubt tug on Harry's heartstrings. His hopes of lifting the trophy were dashed at Wembley Stadium on Sunday night, following a tense penalty shoot-out that saw Italy emerge victorious.

MORE: Harry Kane's wife Katie shares precious family photo ahead of England's game

READ: England star Raheem Sterling's extremely emotional family sacrifice revealed

Moments after the game, the sports star was seen consoling his wife Katie, who proudly wore an England shirt with 'Kane' on the back. The football star dotingly put his arm around her as he comforted her.

The couple are usually private about their family life and share very few snaps of their children; Ivy, four, Vivienne, two and six-month-old Louis.

Harry Kane had the best homecoming

However, moments before the highly-anticipated match, Kate wrote to husband Harry, telling him how proud she is of what he is doing for the country.

In her emotional letter, posted on Instagram, she said: "I used to laugh at you when we started going out and you’d be round mine - playing penalties with my brother Tom, and Seamus the dog, and you'd say you would be England captain one day.

Harry comforts wife Katie after England loss

"But that's you - you set yourself a goal and achieve it and you said you were going to the Euros to get to the final." She continued: "You're such an amazing husband and dad and the children can't wait to have you home. Imagine telling them all about this summer one day when they're a bit older.

"We all love you so much, Skipper. Bring it home for the country, you deserve to lift that trophy with this incredible England team!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.