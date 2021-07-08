Rebel Wilson showcases toned legs in white shorts after weight loss transformation

Rebel Wilson swapped her slinky swimwear for a pair of white shorts on Wednesday – and she looked just as incredible!

The Senior Year star is currently soaking up the sun in Florida and enjoyed a day out at sea on a luxury yacht with some friends.

SEE: Rebel Wilson captivates fans in figure-flattering jumpsuit and metallic shoes

Rebel looked gorgeous as she highlighted her toned legs in a pair of white shorts and polo shirt, which featured pink colouring on the collar and cuffs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson works up a sweat in unexpected mesh outfit

Cosying up to her friend, Rebel looked right at home as she enjoyed the sea breeze, protecting her eyes with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Just a few days prior, Rebel left her fans stunned as she posed on the deck of the boat in a low-cut swimsuit with some rope in her mouth.

"Someone dial 911... Rebel just set the place on fire," gushed one. A second added: "You look amazing," whilst a third loved her choice of swimwear: "That colour is lovely on you," they wrote.

READ: Rebel Wilson wows in skinny jeans to break big news

RELATED: Everything you need to know about Rebel Wilson's new teen comedy Senior Year

Rebel looked gorgeous in her all-white outfit

The images also caught the eye of Rebel's ex-boyfriend Jacob Busch.

"I'm stronger up against the ropes," Rebel captioned the images, which Jacob responded to with a couple of cheeky flame emojis.

Fans quickly noticed the comment and started their own reply chain underneath. "You missed your chance," one wrote. One hoped this signalled an eventual reunion, writing: "He is a Midwest boy and a Cards fan, he’s never out! We can hope!"

Rebel's ex was a big fan of this photo

Rebel did like the comment, and it's clear that there's still plenty of love between the two. She commented with some flame emojis herself on a recent shirtless picture of his.

The actress is currently enjoying a well-deserved break in Florida after wrapping up filming for her upcoming film, Senior Year. The movie sees Rebel plays a woman who, having just woken up from a 20-year coma, tries to recapture the magic of her years in high school.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.