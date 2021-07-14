Eamonn Holmes supported by fans as he shares heartfelt video The This Morning star spoke out

Eamonn Holmes has posted an emotional video to social media in the wake of England's match against Italy in the Euros 2020 final, and his fans rushed to support him.

Sharing a clip from This Morning, which he is co-hosting this week with his wife, Ruth Langsford, the star spoke up in support of Marcus Rashford and other England players who received racial abuse following the match on Sunday.

The dad-of-four said: "We'll leave you on this story with the words of Marcus Rashford, an extraordinary young man. He said, 'I'm Marcus Rashford, 23 years old, black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else I have that.'"

The 61-year-old captioned the video: "Racism is never, ever acceptable. The abuse @marcusrashford and some of his @england teammates suffered after the final is abhorrent and more needs to be done to hold these people accountable for their actions."

"Marcus, on and off the pitch, has been heroic. A true role model and inspiration and his words yet again, even at this tough time speak volumes of him as a person."

Eamonn and Ruth are back on This Morning this week

Eamonn's fans agreed with him and many rushed to the comment section to thank him for his statement.

One wrote: "Absolutely Eamonn well said. He is an inspiration to everyone [heart emoji]."

Another commented: "What a brilliant and beautiful young man inside and out. Much respect for this talented young role model. We love you Marcus."

Others added: "Well said mate," and: "Thank you Eamonn for adding your voice to this shocking reaction to our boys."

The star pictured with his youngest son Jack, 19

Eamonn and Ruth are presenting the show this week as they fill in for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield over the summer.

The pair, who have been together for over two decades and tied the knot back in 2010, used to host This Morning every Friday until they were replaced last year.

The surprise move by ITV bosses saw Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond take over their weekly slot while Eamonn and Ruth continue to front the show during school holidays.

