Jill Duggar shares adorable throwback video taken before family estrangement So cute

Jill Duggar has shared an adorable throwback video taken and posted by her sister Jessa.

The video was posted by Jessa in 2016 to her Instagram, and showed Jill's eldest son Israel calling Jessa's baby bump a "basketball".

Jessa captioned the video at the time: "Israel walked up to me, stared at my belly for a minute and then said 'Ball! Basketball!' and started poking at my baby bump! Haha! It was cracking us up!

"I got just the last couple seconds on video... he's still not entirely convinced."

WATCH: Jessa Duggar shares sweet video of Jill's young son from 2016

Jessa was pregnant with her second baby at the time, Henry.

Jill shared the post on Instagram Stories after sharing another throwback she had filmed herself of Israel as a toddler.

"And this old one my sis Jess sent to," Jill shared, revealing her sweet nickname for her younger sister. "Can't believe my babies are so big already!"

Jill reposted it on her stories

Israel is now six; Jill is also mom to four-year-old Samuel.

Jessa is also mom to son Spurgeon and daughter Ivy, and is expecting another baby girl

In 2016 Jessa and Jill were both cast members on the TLC show Counting On, a spin-off from TLC show 19 Kids and Counting which followed their parents, Jim Bob and Michelle and their ever-growing family.

The show was cancelled when eldest son Josh Duggar was accused of sexually assaulting younger girls when he was a teenager; Jessa and Jill alleged they were victims. Josh was never convicted.

Jill and Jessa were close growing up

The spin-off focused on Jessa and Jill, as well as their sisters Jana, Jinger and Joy-Anna, but Jill and her husband Derick left in 2017 after Derick accused patriatrch Jim Bob of withholding money from his children.

He also alleged Jim Bob had banned Derick and Jill from the compound in Arkansas where the family grew up.

In June 2020 TLC canceled Counting On following the arrest of Josh, now 33, on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. If convicted of the alleged crimes, he could face up to 20 years behind bars on each of the two counts, amounting to a total possible sentence of 40 years.

Josh's parents, devout independent Christian Baptists, Jim Bob and Michelle, have yet to speak out.

