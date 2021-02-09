Strictly's Giovanni Pernice rules out future romance with Ranvir Singh The stars were partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing last year

Giovanni Pernice and Ranvir Singh were plagued with romance rumours during their stint on the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing - and at times, did little to dispel the speculation when they sizzled on the dancefloor.

However, in a new interview with Entertainment Daily, the professional dancer has ruled out the idea of a potential romantic relationship with his celebrity dance partner. "Every year there's always a romance rumour with a different partner," he explained.

"I mean, even if you don't have a partner there's a rumour. The thing is you get very close when you dance with another person, but dancing is equal to acting. You have to deliver a performance. Each dance is a different story."

Probed further, Giovanni elaborated: "No, no, no no no. I'm single, absolutely there's no way [he would date Ranvir]. We are very very good friends. Every time you get close in a Rumba or Argentine tango with your partner they try to make out a story. So if they think that there is a romance, it means we are doing it absolutely right."

He added: "If people at home or the judges think you have a great connection then it means my job, what I'm doing, is perfect. We deliver exactly what the dances require… Remember, we are actors."

Giovanni and Ranvir showed off their incredible chemistry whilst taking part in the show, and it made constant headlines. While the Good Morning Britain star has previously said that she had the time of her life whilst competing on the BBC dance show, she recently admitted that following her elimination she felt very low.

Ranvir and Giovanni were eliminated on week eight

"Actually coming out of it for that first, well, the second week out of it, I did feel quite flat and I couldn't shake it off," she said during an interview with Calling Peston – the ITV news politics podcast.

"It was a very strange experience really, because you think coming out of it, you'd feel really on a high and really happy. And I did quite well and all of that, but I think nothing quite matches the buzz of it."

She explained: "You're in the centre of the world when you're on Strictly because, you know, 11 million people watched every Saturday and every Sunday, 11 million people and in this day and age on terrestrial TV, that's unheard of, isn't it?"

