Willow Smith commands attention as she displays bold tattoos and piercings in close-up selfie

Willow Smith has an impressive tattoo collection, and her latest selfie has highlighted one particularly special piece of body art.

The 23-year-old singer was captured looking lost in thought in a new photo posted on Instagram over the weekend, shortly after the announcement of her Black Shield Maiden book tour across the United States.

In the picture, Willow posed with her hand placed across her chin, highlighting a huge tattoo across the front of her hand.

The beautiful artwork is of the Hindu goddess Saraswati, which she got back in 2021. At the time, she wrote about the meaning behind the tattoo in a post online, which read: "THANK YOU for adorning me with this beautiful representation of Saraswati (सरस्वती), the Hindu goddess of knowledge, music, art, speech, wisdom, and learning," she captioned the post, referencing tattoo artist Anka Lavriv.

"Your energy is DIVINE and my gratitude for you is infinite! Can’t wait to get more gorgeous tats by you in the future."

Willow Smith showcased her beautiful hand tattoo in a new selfie

Along with her tattoo on her hand, she also has a tiny half moon on her finger, as well as three lotus flowers blooming on her arm, which match her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

The trio got inked at the same time by tattoo artist Dr. Woo during an episode of Red Table Talk in 2021.

Willow Smith has lots of beautiful tattoos

Explaining the meaning behind the tattoo at the time, Willow said: "The lotus represents spiritual enlightenment. And we hear the saying, 'Through the mud grows the lotus'... I think all of us, from different perspectives in life have had that journey."

As well as tattoos, Willow also has several piercings, including two nose rings. The singer loves to experiment with her style, both her appearance and her fashion choices.

The singer isn't afraid to experiment with her image

The 23-year-old knows her own mind, and recently gave an insight into her personal life after filling out a viral Instagram Q&A on her relationship preferences and sexuality.

She filled out several questions, including one which answered that she was polyamorous, something she first disclosed in 2021. Polyamory is when those involved are in agreement that it's okay for everyone to be in an open relationship, or to have more than one romantic partner.

© Claudio Lavenia The star has a fabulous sense of style too

She previously admitted on an episode of Red Table Talks that she would draw the line at having more than two partners, but that it was a relationship preference that was right for her.

She said: "The history of marriage really irks me. Just the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years, for women in particular.

"With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do.

© Instagram The singer with her famous family

"So, I was like, 'How can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind?'"

"Also, doing research into polyamory," she added, "the main [reason] why divorces happen is infidelity."

