Sharon Stone shares sunbathing picture from France – but her feet get all the attention

Sharon Stone is enjoying a much-deserved break after dazzling fans with her appearances during the Cannes Film Festival, which ended over the weekend.

The Basic Instinct star shared a picture of herself sunbathing in what looks to like the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France and fans had a lot to say.

"Reporting from France," she captioned the shot, which shows part of Sharon's legs, crossed, whilst relaxing on a sun lounger.

Her fans were quick to react, with many praising her feet. "Feet of a goddess," wrote one, whilst a second added: "Sharon Stone, you have very beautiful little feet."

Sharon Stone's feet got fans talking

A third remarked: "Beautiful feet and trees."

Sharon's post comes amid rumours that she is dating rapper RMR, who is 25 years old.

The couple have been spotted on a number of "dates" all over in LA in the last month, including at celeb hot spots like Delilah and The Highlight Room, according to Page Six.

Sharon and RMR – who protects his identity by wearing a ski mask and gold grills on his teeth – were even photographed together at The Highlight Room, with their photo emerging on social media earlier this month.

Sharon was joined by her son Roan at the amfAR Cannes Gala 2021

In the image, Sharon cosied into RMR and leaned her head against his, while he had an arm wrapped around her shoulders.

According to the publication, the couple were "dancing to hip-hop" and "canoodling" as they spent the evening with Chris Brown and Drake's artist PND.

Despite the reports, Sharon currently only has eyes for one man – and that's her son Roan, who recently accompanied her to the amfAR Cannes Gala 2021.

Sharing a picture of the two together on Instagram she captioned it: "Proud mom."