Sharon Stone has arrived at the Cannes Film Festival, and the star certainly had a fashion statement to make with a sensational blue dress.

She uploaded three pictures from the event, one of herself in an elevator headed down, one on the red carpet, and a third of herself cuddling up with a friend in the back of a car.

Sharon wore a Dolce & Gabbana blue tulle dress that was adorned with dozens upon dozens of beautiful designs resembling flowers.

"This is what dreams are made of," she captioned her red carpet appearance photo, and we could not agree more.

As she descended in the elevator, she wrote: "Reporting from Cannes," and on her final shot she added: "We do. Since 1992: fashion."

Fans understandably lose their minds over the incredible design, as one enthused: "Wow wow wow!!! 10s across the board!!"

A second simply wrote: "Obsessed," while a third said: "What a moment."

Sharon left fans obsessed with the look

Other fans showered the comments section with dozens of emojis, ranging from hearts to flames to one attempting to replicate the amount of flowers featured on the Basic Instinct star's dress.

The star isn't the only person to model a dress like this, as Princess Diana's sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, wore a similar dress as she posed on the cover of Town and Country.

Kitty looked beautiful in a pink version of the dress as she spoke about attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Sharon has frequently impressed us with some of her looks, and sometimes the 63-year-old can get a little daring. Last month, she set the internet alight when she posed inside her glamorous home wearing a beautiful Basic Insitinct-themed T-shirt.

The design featured her iconic character, and just came up to the top of her legs, as she posed up against a wall in her living room.

She stunned in the dress from all angles

The shot was reminiscent of a pose she struck in the movie, where her character poses with a lit cigarette as she tantalizes the men before her.

Fans reacted quickly and with fervor, falling in love with the recreation of the legendary shot.

"You're so iconic," commented Demi Lovato, and actress Angie Stevenson followed that up with, "Yes! You little vixen!" Debra Messing hilariously wrote, "I want your thighs. And 100 other things."

And several others went completely bananas over the shot, calling her "gorgeous" and "fabulous" and asking for where they could find that tee for themselves.

