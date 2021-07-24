Simone Biles and Team USA gymnasts share incredible behind the scenes moments at Tokyo Olympics We love this!

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are underway and Team USA have been sharing some incredible behind-the-scenes moments, including from gymnastics superstar Simone Biles.

The 24-year-old and her teammates were at the gymnastics arena on Saturday to cheer on the men's team whose events got underway on the second day of the event.

With no spectators allowed inside to cheer on the athletes, the team's have taken to cheering on each other, and Simone was joined by Mykayla Skinner, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey.

The girls shared video and pictures from the stands, captioning the posts: "Let's go team USA!"

Wearing their team uniforms, the six sat next to each other and waved as they watched the men's team qualifying for the Team Final.

Brody Malone and Sam Mikulak also advanced to the All-Around Final.

The girls were pictured cheering on the men's team

The women's qualifying round starts on 25 July. Simone has become one of the greatest gymnasts in the world, but as well as reshaping the world of gymnastics, she was also named to HELLO!'S Kind List as in her spare time she puts her heart and soul into helping foster children.

Partly growing up in foster care herself, it's a cause close to Simone and in 2016, she teamed up with Mattress Firm to support their Foster Kids programme, which has donated more than 610,000 items such as clothes and school supplies to foster kids and their families.

Simone shared her view of the arena

Other Team USA athletes to keep an eye during the Olympics include Katie Ledecky, the five-time Gold medallist who is expected to be on the podium in several events this year, and Caeleb Dressel, 24, who won Gold in six out of eight disciplines.

Carissa Moore and Caroline Marks will compete for Team USA in the surfing competition.

Sunisa and Jordan posed for a selfie

This is the first year surfing has been an event at the Olympics.

Other first time sports include skateboarding, karate and sport climbing.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics can be streamed on NBC and Peacock.

