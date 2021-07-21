Steph Curry melts hearts with beautiful picture of daughter on special day The star is a father to three children

NBA star Steph Curry is a doting dad to three children, and on Wednesday it was a special day for his eldest, Riley, as his daughter turned nine.

The sportsman is also a father to sons Ryan, six, and Canon, three.

To mark his daughter's big day, Steph posted an adorable picture of Riley enjoying herself at the beach, as she was buried up to her shoulders in the sand.

"Officially [nine emoji] and not slowing down for nobody #unicorn," the NBA star lovingly wrote.

And his fans loved the adorable picture, with one enthusing: "I LOVE your sweet spunky Riley!!!!!!!!! Xoxo."

Another lamented: "I can't believe she's this old," and a third recalled: "Man just the other day she was crashing your post game interviews."

The star had a loving tribute to his birthday girl

Steph shares his three children with wife Ayesha Curry, who is currently serving as the host of Family Food Fight.

The childhood sweethearts married in a fairytale ceremony hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina, which was the city where they first met.

The couple are still incredibly close after their years of marriage, with Steph paying homage to her when he collected a basketball award.

"None of this is possible without you," he said, adding: "You've given me the opportunity to go out here and work as hard as I do, spend the hours I need to do at the gym, during practice, in games, on the road – all the while holding down the house and doing the little things that keep our family going."

The NBA star is a father to three children

Back in April, the NBA star thrilled his fans when he shared the most adorable Easter photos of his three children.

Riley and Ryan wore pretty floral dresses and pastel cardigans, while Canon looked super cute in a shirt and yellow bowtie.

Needless to say, fans were quick to react over the photo, with one commenting: "Wow bro, you're blessed." A second wrote: "Beautiful bro. FRAME WORTHY!" A third added: "So precious."

