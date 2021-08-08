Katie Derham, Clive Myrie and Josie d’Arby celebrate the return of the BBC Proms The stars spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Katie Derham, Clive Myrie and Josie d’Arby have all taken part in an exclusive celebratory photoshoot to mark the return of the BBC Proms.

MORE: Strictly 2021 full line-up so far

The presenters, who posed at the Royal Albert Hall - which is staging the Proms for the 80th time in its 150-year history – revealed how covering 2,000 musicians performing at 52 concerts over 44 days is more than a coveted job to them.

It’s “a pleasure and a privilege”, former news presenter Katie says.

“While being really proud of what they managed to achieve last year within the [coronavirus] restrictions, having no audience obviously made a huge difference. The buzz on the First Night was remarkable. It’s fantastic to be back in this wonderful venue, sharing live music with an audience.”

Josie d’Arby is excited for the BBC Proms to start

“We all feel very fortunate to be a part of this very special event and programme,” adds Josie, who attended Proms concerts for many years before she started to work at them.

MORE: Everything we know about Emily in Paris season two

“I’ve queued up outside for day tickets and stood in the mosh pit. So I’ve been a part of the excitement in the audience, hanging outside this building waiting for the doors to open – I know how special it is, and I am so happy for our audience, that the Proms are back in full swing.

“Hearing so many voices singing together is epic; I think it only happens at important football or rugby matches, and it’s that same atmosphere and energy in the hall.”

And Clive, who is making his Proms presenting debut this year, can’t wait to take part. “Oh yes, I’m a sucker for a nice tux,” he says.

The presenters of the BBC Proms spoke exclusively to HELLO!

His enthusiasm for presenting the Proms is matched by stepping into John Humphrys’s shoes on Mastermind, which will return to TV later this year.

READ: 15 of the best films to watch at the cinema this summer

He has always been a huge fan. “I remember our whole family gathering around the TV to watch as a kid when Magnus Magnusson was presenting in the 1970s.

John is a journalistic hero of mine, whom I first met when I was a reporter on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in the early 1990s.”

BBC Proms continue until the Last Night on 11 September, broadcast on BBC TV, BBC Radio 3, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds. For tickets, go to bbc.co.uk/proms.

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.