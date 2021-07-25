Karen Hauer reveals her dream Strictly Come Dancing 2021 partner - EXCLUSIVE

In a new shoot and interview in HELLO! magazine, Strictly Come Dancing's Karen Hauer reveals her dream partner for 2021, as she becomes the show's longest-running professional dancer ahead of her tenth series.

"A same-sex partner would be incredible. The support behind Strictly's first same-sex couple last year was extraordinary. I can only imagine our wonderful viewers this year would support it just as much, if not more."

WATCH: Karen Hauer becomes Strictly's longest-serving female pro dancer

Of her years in the show since making her Strictly debut with Westlife star Nicky Byrne in 2012, Karen, 39, tells HELLO!: "It's flown by so quickly and it's incredible."

When asked if the perfect way to celebrate the decade would be to lift Strictly's coveted Glitterball trophy this year, she says: "Of course, I'd love to bring the Glitterball home at some point. It would be lovely to win in my tenth series, but it is not so much about the winning. I love the show so much and making people fall in love with dancing."

Karen is excited for 2021's Strictly

Of how she has changed since joining Strictly, she reveals: "The girl of 2012 is a different version of the woman I am now. I'm more confident in myself than I was back in 2012 and I'm sure of who I am as a person, as a woman in this industry. It's been about discovering who I am, the person I want to be."

Karen already held the record for longest-running female pro on the BBC's hit show, but now that fellow dancer Anton Du Beke has become a judge, she holds the ultimate title.

Of Anton's move from dancefloor to judging panel, she adds: "Anton is a genius and he deserves it. He'll be a great judge – he’s been in our shoes and he knows the ins and outs of what we go through."