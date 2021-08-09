Hoda Kotb surrounded by her family as she marks special celebration after returning home The Today star is engaged to fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb has had a whirlwind few weeks, having recently enjoyed a work trip to Tokyo to report on the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Today star was happy to reunite with her family when she returned home to New York, however, and had even more of a reason to celebrate over the weekend as she marked her birthday.

Hoda took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet family photo featuring her fiancé Joel Schiffman, which had been taken at her family home during the festivities.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb announces devastating news live on Today

The group shot also included Hoda's adorable daughters, Haley and Hope, and her mom, sister and nieces. "My kinda birthday," the TV star wrote alongside the snapshot.

Hoda's Today stars were quick to wish her many happy returns, with Al Roker writing: "Happy birthday to ya. Happy birthday to ya happy birthdayyy."

Al's wife Deborah Roberts simply replied with a series of celebratory emojis, while Sheinelle Jones wrote: "Happy birthday!!!" alongside several birthday-inspired emojis.

Hoda is a much-loved member of the Today family and not only co-anchors the main show but co-hosts the fourth hour too, Today with Hoda & Jenna, alongside Jenna Bush Hager.

The star has close friendships with her co-stars and was among those to attend Al's daughter Courtney's wedding in June.

She also regularly has playdates with Savannah Guthrie and Jenna, who have children of similar ages to hers.

It's an exciting year for Hoda, who is due to tie the knot to her fiancé in the autumn after being forced to postpone her wedding several times in 2020 due to the pandemic.

While she originally wanted the wedding to take place on the beach in Mexico, she has hinted that her upcoming nuptials will be a little closer to home now, with a beach in New York being on the cards.

She also revealed during a previous episode of Today that her sister Hala will be her maid of honour. "You know what's weird is you plan something and you had it all in stone and then everything got uprooted and now we're planning it again and there's something weird," the mom-of-two added.

"We're like, 'We're doing it. Should we just do it this summer? Should we wait?' We don't know."

Hoda got engaged to Joel in 2019 and excitedly shared the news live on TV with her co-stars.

She explained how Joel popped the question on vacation: "We ended up having a little dinner on the beach and he was like, 'I have something else I would like to say,' and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, 'Would you be my wife?' I was totally shocked. He had a good poker face."

