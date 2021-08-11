Amazing Spaces star George Clarke celebrates happy family news with his children The TV star is a proud father of three

George Clarke had two major reasons to celebrate this week! The Amazing Spaces star - who is a proud father of three - took to Instagram to share some rare photos of his children as he explained the reasons for his family's joy.

First up, George shared a sweet throwback photo of his son Georgie, showing the then-little boy holding two budgies. The 47-year-old wrote: "Congratulations to my beautiful boy on his A-Level result today… well done my son… I love you Georgie! X #ProudDad."

Then, just 24 hours later, George posted a recent snapshot of his daughter Iona in celebration of her birthday. He wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful and truly amazing daughter IONA. I love you sooooooo much! Have the best day YoYo."

George shares his three children - Georgie, Iona and Emilio - with his first wife, Catriona. The couple were married for over ten years before separating in 2013 and subsequently divorcing.

In a statement released at the time, George explained: "We have been married quite a long time and decided to part. We have separate custody of the kids and are going through an amicable separation and divorce."

George married his second wife, Katie, in September 2018 in a romantic ceremony in Ibiza. Katie works as a marketing and communications consultant in the luxury fashion industry.

Much like George, Katie doesn't share many photos of her spouse on social media, however, she did dedicate a sweet message to her other half in March 2020, just before the nation went into lockdown.

Posting a black-and-white photo of herself and George embracing, she sweetly wrote: "Love this man, it's times like these where you can step back and appreciate the things that perhaps we all too often take for granted."

