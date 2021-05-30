Madonna's son models dress and sunglasses in must-see video The Vogue hitmaker is a doting mother to six children

Madonna loves nothing more than being a mother and while she keeps her children primarily out of the spotlight, she occasionally shares glimpses of her family life on social media.

MORE: Madonna sparks reaction with new change to appearance

And over the weekend, the Vogue hitmaker stunned fans with a new video of her son David, 15, modelling a silk maxi dress and sunglasses.

The fashion video looked like it was filmed in the family's home in Portugal, and showed David radiating confidence as he walked around the house.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Madonna's son David showcases his incredible dance moves

At the end of the video, the teenager headed into the kitchen, where he said: "It feels so free, you know what I mean!"

"Confidence is everything," the proud parent captioned the footage.

Fans were quick to comment on the clip, with one writing: "Omg I love him, look out Naomi," while another wrote: "David is everything!" A third added: "This is simply the best."

Madonna adopted David, along with daughters Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella, from Malawi.

Madonna's son David modelled a stylish dress at home in Portugal

The award-winning star is also mother to daughter Lourdes, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon, and son Rocco, who she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

MORE: Madonna's daughter Lourdes looks identical to famous mum in unearthed school photos

MORE: Madonna unveils living room at £10million London mansion

Madonna – who moved her family to Portugal several years ago so that David could fulfil his dreams of becoming a professional footballer - previously opened up about how the teen is the child who is most taking after her.

She praised the teenager for his determination during an interview with Vogue.

Madonna is a doting mother to six children

She said: "What he has more than anything is focus and determination. I'm pretty sure he got it from me. He's the one I have the most in common with. I feel like he gets me, he has more of my DNA than any of my other children so far."

The star also owns various homes elsewhere in the world, including in Los Angeles and New York.

MORE: Madonna and her six children pose for rare family picture – fans react

MORE: Madonna's son David dances inside star's incredible kitchen

The singer is also aware that her children are all privileged when it comes to their association with her as a mother, but that she was determined for them to work just as hard.

The Vogue hitmaker with son David

Chatting to Vogue about Lola – who is following in her mother's footsteps as a dancer – she said: "I'm green with envy because she's incredible at everything she does – she's an incredible dancer, she's a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she's way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn't have the same drive."

The star added: "And again, I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, 'People are going to give me things because I'm her daughter.'

READ: Madonna shares rare photo with daughter Lourdes to fans delight ​​​​​​

MORE: Madonna's opulent Lisbon palace is fit for a Queen

"I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoe Kravitz, for instance, who have to work through that 'Oh yea, you're the daughter of..' – and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do. You just have to keep going."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.