Lourdes Leon isn't letting anyone tell her what she can post on social media – including the bosses at Instagram.

Madonna's daughter put on a defiant display as she reposted a sultry bed photo on the site after it was deleted for "violating community guidelines".

In the snap, which was a campaign shot by photographer Mayan Toledano for Barragan, Lourdes poses on a motel bed wearing a quirky dress and sky-high heels.

While the seductive snap seemed innocent enough, Lourdes revealed that it was in fact the second time she was sharing the image on her platform.

Captioning the photo, she wrote: "@BARRAGAN @THISISMAYAN Instagram had the audacity to remove this post for 'violating community guidelines.'"

She added: "Just wondering if the guidelines are 'must be basic influencer with no taste or style' because I’m confused."

Lourdes reposted this photo despite Instagram previously removing it from the site

Lourdes first shared a series of images from the campaign back in May, one of which saw her derriere painted to resemble a pair of denim hot pants.

The trained dancer doesn't share much of her private life online but will post videos and photos from several different campaigns and collaborations she is working on.

Last week, she shared a gorgeous photo of her on the cover of the September issue of Vogue magazine in a sparkly silver mini dress that showcased her dancer's figure.

Lourdes graces the cover of the September issue of Vogue magazine

Lourdes – affectionately known as Lola – held her own despite being surrounded by seven models, including Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid.

She is also pictured in the magazine rocking a purple and black long-sleeved crop top that highlighted her toned stomach, which she paired with matching bottoms as she posed by a glass door.

Speaking to the publication, the 24-year-old addressed the public's false assumptions about her as the daughter of Madonna.

She said: "People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her but I'm not."

