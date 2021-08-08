Madonna publicly shows support for daughter Lourdes following incredible achievement The American Pie hitmaker is a doting mother to six children

Madonna's oldest child, daughter Lourdes Leon, is becoming a star in her own right.

The Holiday hitmaker couldn't be prouder of her firstborn and was one of the first to show her support for the 24-year-old after she announced some exciting news this week.

Lourdes took to Instagram to share a rare post, revealing that she was one of the cover stars of Vogue magazine, and her famous mother was one of the first to like the image.

VIDEO: Madonna shares rare video featuring all six of her children

The star was one of seven models gracing the front cover of the fashion bible, with Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid among the others in the photo.

Lourdes - known as Lola – opened up about her incredible upbringing in the publication, and shut down assumptions that she was given everything because of who her mother is.

She said: "People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her but I'm not."

Madonna showed her public support for daughter Lourdes following her big moment

She also revealed that she was living in Bushwick and paying for her own college.

A trained dancer, she added of her passion: "A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way. You're using your body to define the space around you – to change it That's a very naked form of expression."

Lourdes' father Carlos Leon is also a professional dancer, and the pair have a close bond, with Carlos also living in New York.

Madonna is incredibly proud of her oldest child

Madonna is also mom to son Rocco, who she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. The star went on to adopt children David, Mercy, and twins Esther and Stella from Malawi.

The award-winning singer has homes around the world but primarily resides in Lisbon, Portugal, so that David can pursue his dreams of becoming a professional footballer.

The pop sensation with four of her six children

While Madonna often posts on social media, she is notoriously private about her family life and rarely shares pictures of her older children.

However, her twins often feature in adorable videos, and recently showcased their dance moves in a fun video shared by the singer.

