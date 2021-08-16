Duncan James shares incredibly rare photo of daughter as he celebrates family news Tianie Finn is now 16

Duncan James couldn't be prouder of his daughter, Tianie Finn. The Blue star took to Twitter to share a very rare photograph of the 16-year-old - and revealed some happy family news.

Duncan, 43, posted a close-up snapshot of his only child, telling his followers: "So proud of my daughter getting amazing results in her GCSE's today! Super proud of her as always." He added a series of red love heart emojis.

MORE: Celebrity MasterChef star Duncan James lives with his mum - see their amazing home transformation

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the stars competing in Celebrity MasterChef 2021

Fans were quick to congratulate the teen. "Well done Tianie!! She is so beautiful Duncan. You must be so proud x," one said, while a second echoed: "Awww she's absolutely gorgeous! Definitely proud daddy moment."

READ: Blue's Duncan James says late girlfriend Tara Palmer-Tomkinson 'gave up'

MORE: Gregg Wallace lives with his in-laws – inside £1million family home

"Didn't know you had a daughter, congratulations she's beautiful, and well done amazing!!" a third shared, and a fourth stated: "She's a beautiful young woman - she's gonna go far!"

Duncan shared a rare photo of Tianie Finn in celebration of her GCSE results

Duncan shares Tianie Finn with his former partner, Claire Grainger. The former couple dated between 2002 and 2005 and welcomed their only child in February 2005.

READ: Simon Webbe and wife Ayshen welcome first child together

MORE: James Martin and girlfriend Louise's country haven will blow you away

Earlier this month, Celebrity Masterchef star Duncan admitted his daughter has been subjected to vile abuse from online trolls because of his sexuality. The singer came out as bisexual in 2009, before revealing he was gay in 2017.

The star shares his daughter with ex-partner Claire Grainger

He told Fabulous magazine: "She is at an age where she is very much into her phone, and her friends are all on social media platforms like TikTok - it’s very much her life.

READ: Blue singer Lee Ryan expecting first child with girlfriend Verity Paris

MORE: The very special role Blue played on Simon Webbe's wedding day

"She's also aware that people could be horrible. People can be quite nasty about me being gay and say quite horrible things about the fact that I'm a gay dad.

Duncan has been dating Rodrigo Reis since 2019

"People have written to her, saying, 'Isn't it disgusting your dad's gay? How do you feel? You must be ashamed of him', and stuff like that, and you're just like, 'Why are you writing to a kid saying stuff like that? Are you really crazy?' People are just awful."

Duncan has been in a longterm relationship with Rodrigo Reis since 2019. They met shortly after Duncan appeared on First Dates Hotel, during which he had his first public openly gay date.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.