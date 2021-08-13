Celebrity MasterChef star Duncan James lives with his mum - see their amazing home transformation Duncan James' kitchen is perfect for practising his cooking skills!

We were so excited when we heard that Blue star Duncan James would be taking part in this year's Celebrity MasterChef, and it seems that the singer has been preparing for the show in his new kitchen.

The 43-year-old is currently living in Surrey with his mum Fiona. The star bought the house for his mum originally, however, when lockdown hit, he moved into the property in order to keep Fiona company and has stayed there ever since.

RELATED: Gregg Wallace lives with his in-laws – inside £1million family home

The kitchen recently underwent a stunning renovation with Wren Kitchens, and Duncan has an amazing new setup to brush up on his skills for the popular cooking show.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the Celebrity MasterChef 2021 contestants

The pair worked with an expert designer from Wren to create a picture-perfect kitchen with ceramic white matt finishes and lots of handy extras for both of them to enjoy.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay's £6million holiday home with daughter Tilly boasts epic views

The swanky new room features a pull-out larder, a double-sized wine rack and a Neff Slide and Hide oven, how fancy!

Duncan's kitchen was recently renovated with help from Wren

Speaking about the transformation, Duncan explained: "I had such an issue with the old kitchen, and with doing the cooking all the time it was just stressing me out – I hated it.

"I saw that my friend Kieron Richardson had a really nice, swanky new kitchen and I thought: ‘oh that looks amazing!’ So, I spoke to him and found out it was from Wren, and I visited my local showroom."

Duncan's new kitchen is the perfect place to brush up on his cooking skills

Duncan's mum went on to joke about the disagreements they had during the design process. "The designer was very tolerant and patient with us. We squabbled with what handles we wanted. And he actually put the different types of door handles on the cupboards so we could decide…of course, we went with my choice!"

We happen to think that the kitchen looks stunning, with the Starburst Xena Quartz worktops adding an extra touch of glamour. Although the show's workspace might not feel as special, we are sure Duncan will do an amazing job!

DISCOVER: James Martin and girlfriend Louise's country haven will blow you away