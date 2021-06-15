Dr. Jennifer Ashton looks incredible in black bikini in vacation snaps The star looked amazing!

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is facing a very busy week ahead of her on Good Morning America and so the star reminisced about a beautiful California trip she and her daughter Chloe once embarked on.

The pair were surrounded by nature as they soaked up the sun's rays in an incredible pool.

And Jennifer caught fans' attention as she styled out the most incredible black bikini that featured red outlines, as she made a heart sign while partially submerged.

Chloe also looked stunning in a pink bikini, and the mother-daughter duo twinned as they swapped around a blue bucket hat.

"You can take the girl out of California, but you can't take California out of the girl," the star posted.

"Wishing I was back in this pool with @chloee_ashtonn as I look down the nose of a long workday this Tuesday."

Jennifer finished her post with a face wearing sunglasses emoji and: "#birthstate #workhardplayharder #californiadreaming."

Her daughter was one of the first to react to the dreamy vacation snaps, and she simply wrote: "#LA #Cali #Californiagirls."

A second fan said: "BEAUTIFUL mom and BEAUTIFUL daughter xoxoxoxo," while a third added: "You are looking amazing! Take another pool day, lol."

Many other fans just flooded the comments with heart and flame emojis.

Jennifer has two children, daughter Chloe and son Alex. The star shared her children with her ex-husband Robert Ashton Jr., but sadly the surgeon took his own life in 2017.

The GMA presenter has been on a bit of a health kick recently, and she even ended up exercising backstage in her work clothes.

In an unexpected video, the 52-year-old wore a stunning white dress which showed off her fantastic physique, but she'd kicked off her heels and had a resistance band around her ankles instead.

"You know when people say they have to find any time at work to workout…," she said as she strode around chatting with the man behind the camera who couldn't stop laughing.

Jennifer looked phenomenal as she admitted her athlete daughter got her hooked on the bands which she now carries everywhere.

