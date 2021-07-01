Dr. Jennifer Ashton reveals stylish hair transformation complete with face-framing bangs The GMA3 star shared a photo of her new look on Instagram

Dr. Jennifer Ashton never has a hair out of place and is renowned for her bouncy blowdry. The Good Morning America star maintains her blonde locks regularly and took a trip to the salon this week, where she tried out a completely different look.

In footage posted on Instagram Stories, the TV medic unveiled a slightly shorter 'do, which had been styled straight and in a middle parting.

What's more, the mother-of-two had an edgy curtain fringe – one of the most flattering styles of the season.

Curtain bangs are flattering for every hair type, and have been seen on other celebrities including Gigi Hadid and Ariana Grande.

It's been a busy few weeks for Jennifer, who has been balancing her full-on schedule on GMA3 with her family life.

Last month, the doting mother celebrated her son Alex's birthday and made sure that he had a day to remember.

The medic posted a sweet tribute to the 23-year-old on Instagram, alongside a series of photos of them together throughout the years.

In the caption, Jennifer wrote: "Happy birthday to my baby, you make the world a better place and are a constant gift to me and Chloe. We love you more than we can ever say… 23!! This year is going to be amazing!!"

The TV doctor shares her two children with her late ex-husband Robert Ashton.

Robert tragically took his own life in February 2017, at the age of 52, and the TV personality paid a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Jennifer shared a throwback photo of herself with Rob and their children and wrote: "2-11-17: We miss you Rob. "I know you are watching, and I know you knew this, but Alex & Chloe are spectacular humans.

"They make the world a better place and honor your spirit every day with the way they live life. "Being a single parent is incredibly lonely, but I know you are with them always."

