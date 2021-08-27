Victoria Beckham's adorable throwback snap has fans saying same thing What do you think?

Victoria Beckham caused quite a stir after sharing a sweet throwback photo of herself with her pet pooch in honour of International Dog Day on Thursday. The sweet snap made fans do a double take as she appeared to be the spitting image of her second son, Romeo.

"I see Romeo," remarked one follower, while another stated: "Romeo is the one most like her! Brook and Harper are a mix yet Cruz is David's double!" A third post read: "Never changed Victoria, so Romeo is your double xx." A fourth person said: "All I see is Romeo lol."

In the caption, Spice Girls star Victoria wrote: "Some retro moments for #InternationalDogDay! Aged 13 with Bambi the dog in some very chic banana clips (they're back in right? I've always been a trendsetter.)

"And then my starring role in the Goffs Oak dog show, I was on route to Crufts before being a Spice Girl got in the way."

Her former bandmate Mel C was quick to respond, writing: "Love these pics." Amanda Holden added a laughing face and a red heart emoji.

Victoria shared this lovely throwback snap

Earlier this week, the mum-of-four proved she's never far away from her former alter ego Posh Spice. She poked fun at herself by sharing a snap of herself wearing what looked just like the little black Gucci dress from her Spice Girls days.

Also sporting a green Bottega Veneta bag, the star pulled her hair up in a messy bun and wrote: "Posh washed up on a Florida beach!"

This isn't the first time the mother-of-four has given us major flashbacks. Back in May, she modelled a silky satin mini dress while flashing the Victory sign, and said:"Hoping you all have a spicy Saturday!! Kisses!"

